FMGE December 2020 Admit Card Released at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially released the admit cards for the screening exam FMGE December 2020. The candidates who are set to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2020 session and the Foreign Dental Graduate Examination (FDGE) are advised to visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and download their hall tickets.

The NBE has published a notification that details the various information and guidelines of the FMGE December 2020 and FDGE December 2020 exam. Downloading the FMGE December 2020 admit card and keeping it safe till the day of exam is very important as the document will work as identity verification for the applicant.

It will also contain exam specific information such as the address of the exam centre, date and time of the exam and other important guidelines, apart from the roll number, name and date of birth of the candidate.

Here are the detailed steps to access the FMGE December 2020 hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage for FMGE 2020

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the portal

Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the FMGE 2020 Admit Card as soon as it is displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to the login page for FMGE 2020: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/68092/login.html.

This FMGE screening test is conducted for the candidates who have received their medical and dental degrees from foreign institutions. It is organised by the national board of examinations every year in the month of June and December. For more information regarding the examination and processes post the step, refer to the official notification available on the website of NBE titled ‘The Admit Cards for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) - December 2020 session and Foreign Dental Graduate Examination are live now’.