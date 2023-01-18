FMGE December 2022: Students Claim 10,000 Aspirants yet to Receive Admit Card

Only two days are left for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam to commence and around 10,000 aspirants are yet to receive their admit cards from the examination council.

Students alleged that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has threatened to withhold their FMGE results when they urged that clarity must be given by the board about the medical exam.

The FMGE December 2022 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 4 was postponed to January 20 due to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission.

In addition to this, the board organizes the entrance exam every year for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities in order to qualify for medical practice in the nation. As per the updated schedule, the FMGE announced to release of the students’ admit cards on January 13, 2023. Several students who registered for the exam have not yet received their respective hall tickets due to “blurry images and missing documents”.

A medical aspirant claimed regarding the NBE exam that the NBE director threatened the students that the results will be denied if anyone spoke against the examination board. Also, they were pushed outside the office when the students demanded clarity over the exam matter and asked about the reason for not issuing their admit cards. He further added that candidates have been preparing for hours and their hard work will go in vain.

“Around 10000 #FMG student’s didn’t receive their admit cards for 20th Jan FMG Exam. NMC and NBE We demand immediate response for the reasons thereof & a quick redressal of the problem,” Shankul Dwivedi, IMA junior doctors network standing committee member wrote on Twitter.

Another medical aspirant said, “I didn’t get my admit card for FMGE2022 and not any help desk helpline responding calls or emails, around 10,000 FMGE aspirants have same problem, please provide admit cards for #FMGE2022 so our months of preparation don’t just go waste!”

As per the latest notification, several students have asked for clarity over the delay in releasing admit cards. These candidates who have registered themselves for the entrance test are waiting for their admit cards to be issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS).

