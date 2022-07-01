Focus More on Acquiring Skills Than Collecting Degrees, Says MBA Chaiwala

Prafull Billore, popularly known by the name ‘MBA Chaiwala,’ is a living example of how dedication and hard work can make you achieve success in anything you wish to do. The entrepreneur recently, in a long thread on Twitter, has given life-changing advice to youngsters who have entered their 20s. Billore had earlier appeared for the MBA entrance — CAT, but failed to clear it. He later began his own business by opening a tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad and now he has over 22 outlets.

In a series of tweets, Billore talks about focusing more on learning skills rather than collecting degrees. He wrote, “The era that was ruled by degrees is gone. Companies hire people based on their skills. Find out the most relevant skill and master it.” He goes on to talk about “earning money for your own living.” As per him, doing this can help in preparing for the future.

He discussed the importance of making a monthly budget in his next point. He explains, “20s is the best time to build a good financial habit,” adding that “during this time, set a monthly budget and stick to it.” While making another point, the entrepreneur advised dividing money into 3 parts. The first shall be used for bills and other genuinely needed things, the second for ‘wants,’ and the third for ‘investing’.

Billore added that “One of the worst things you can do in your 20s is to compare your life with others and feel bad about yourself. The resources, obstacles, situations everything is different for you and them,” he said adding that one must enjoy every once in a while and celebrate the small wins.

The son of a farmer, Billore had prepared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) for three consecutive years but could not clear the exam. He then started to pursue his dream of becoming a businessman by opening a chai stall. Initially, he took a job in a McDonalds. After working for a couple of months, the youngster started to sell tea along with his job. He took a loan of Rs 10,000 from his father for sake of ‘education’ and bought utensils to make tea instead. He opened a stall outside his dream college – IIM Ahmedabad and started selling tea. Today, he is a billionaire with over 22 outlets across the country and soon there will be an international outlet too.

