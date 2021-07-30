For 60,000 Students ‘Results Later’, CBSE Says No Reference Year to Tabulate Scores

The CBSE announced the class 12th board results after a long wait, but for 60,000 students the announcements of results have been delayed by a week. According to CBSE, “The result of about 1060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates, the results of these schools will also be declared within a week’s time.”

The board further added, “Accordingly, the results of about 60,000 students of these schools and some few other schools will be shown as ‘Result Later’.”

The exams for CBSE were scheduled for May 4 but were cancelled due to the rising Covid-19 cases. After cancellation, the board with the help of an expert committee started preparing the policy for the tabulation of marks for class 12.

The results have been declared for over 14 lakh students, who are reading the first-ever board result without exams. The mark sheets will be available to download on the website. Students can get their mark sheets from DigiLocker facility at digilocker.gov.in.

Like last year, the number of 90+ scorers is almost the same. CBSE had asked the schools that gave high scores to follow the rationalization methodology. This year, as many as 1,50,152 students got marks more than 90 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here