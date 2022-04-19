Ford India is Hiring Pega RPA/DPA Executive, Check How to Apply

Ford India has invited applications from experienced candidates for the post of Pega RPA/DPA Executive — Information Technology. The job location is Chennai. Candidates can apply for the vacancy on the official website of Ford India — india.ford.com.

Ford India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To apply for Ford India recruitment 2022, the candidate must have a BE, BTech, MBA, or MCA in a related discipline. It is also necessary to have professional experience (technical skills) in Pega PRPC, Pega Robotics, and Pega Infinity.

Age limit: The required number of years of experience for the position is 5 to 8 years.

Also read| JSSSB Chhattisgarh Health Department Recruitment Open for 174 Posts: 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 91,300

Ford India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit the Ford India official website

Step 2. On the Home page, navigate to the “Apply now”

Step 3. The first link on that screen will be about this job. Open it

Step 4. A fresh page will appear which will have an “Apply to job” option

Step 5. Click on it, fill out the application form, and then click the “Submit” button

Step 6. Take a print out of the filled registration form

Ford India Recruitment 2022: Roles & Responsibilities

The job role includes analysing functional and development needs for identified automation prospects, as well as determining infrastructural viability. Candidates should also have automation experience in PEGA-PRPC with robot manager.

Read| Mumbai Shows Highest Hiring Demand, Most Jobs in Tech, Finance Roles: Survey

The job role further asks for delivering and supporting Digital process automation (DPA), Robotic process automation (RPA) infrastructure based on Pega platform services to worldwide RPA, DPA projects utilising the Agile approach. Moreover, ensuring that proper actions are taken in the recovery from Pega software problems to minimize system downtime is being demanded by the company.

Ford is an American multinational automobile manufacturer which is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, US. It was founded by Henry Ford and incorporated on June 16, 1903.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.