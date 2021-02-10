Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Forest Department Releases Revised Final Cut-off at forests.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the revised final cut-off marks for the recuritment exam to the post of Forest Guard at www.forests.tn.gov.in. The cut-off marks were earlier released on January 24. The written exam for the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with driving license was conducted on March 8 and 16, respectively. As per the official notification, the window to view online examination final cut-off will be available from February 10 to 19.

Steps to check TNFUSRC Forest Guard revised final cut-off:

Step 1. TNFUSRC Forest Guard revised final cut-off is available in pdf form at https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/ under ‘Recruitment’ section

Step 2. On the new page go for the ‘Recruitment and notification’ link

Step 3. Click on the link which reads, “Publishing of revised final cut off marks for the post of Forest Guard with Driving Licence”

Step 4. The TNFUSRC Forest Guard revised final cut-off 2019 will be displayed

According to the statement of TNFUSRC, the final cut-off for Forest Guard with driving license under carried forward vacancies are 116 for Most Backward Classes (MBC) and Denotified Communities (DC) vehicle for SC, it’s 108.53 and 121 for SC (A).

Click on the direct link to get the same

FGDL_2020_Rev_Fin_cutoff_marks.pdf (tn.gov.in)

Meanwhile, the TN Forest Department has also declared the final marks scored by the candidates in the Forest Guard online examination. Those who appeared in the TNFUSRC Forest Guard written exam can view their score in a separate window mentioned under its ‘Recruitment and notification’ tab. The same will be available till February 19.

In case of any query or difficulty regarding the same, candidates can report attnfusrc.tnchn@nic.in. or can contact at 044-24341251. The committee has already uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates as well as rejected candidates on February 5, 2021.