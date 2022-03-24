Former Ambedkar Uni VC is Now Executive VP at BML Munjal University

Prof Shyam Menon has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President of BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, on Thursday. In his new role at BMU, Prof Menon will be involved in working closely with faculty and developing and implementing the overall strategy for the university.

As claimed by the university, Professor Menon is a renowned educationist and has over 40 years of experience as a teacher educator, educational administrator and a university leader. Prior to joining BMU, he was a Professor at the University of Delhi for almost three decades where he also served as the Dean, Faculty of Education. He was also the founding Vice Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi. He is currently the Chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education constituted by the Government of Kerala.

Welcoming Prof. Menon, Akshay Munjal, president, BML Munjal University, said, “We at BMU are committed to providing transformative education by creating a unique innovation led, teaching, learning and research environment. Prof. Menon will play a crucial role in ensuring that our vision is in line with our nation’s aspirations for a more evolved education system which is able to cater to the needs of the 21st century. Being the chairman of the commission for reforms in higher education in Kerala, Prof. Menon’s proficiency will be critical for our journey. I wish him all the best for a successful innings.”

On the new appointment, Prof Manoj K Arora, vice chancellor, BML Munjal University, said, “We are pleased to welcome Prof. Shyam Menon as executive vice president of BMU. We strongly believe his invaluable experience in the Education domain and his years of expertise will be crucial in taking the helm of the university to a new direction.”

On joining BMU, Prof. (Dr.) Shyam Menon said, “Having spent years as a practitioner of institutional development in universities, I have witnessed how higher education institutions are increasingly called upon to renew themselves at a steady and consistent pace to keep discharging their role as thought leaders in development and social transformation. BMU has been a front runner when it comes to their multidisciplinary, entrepreneurial and research propelled programmes and courses, and I am excited to embark on this journey along with a highly motivated team.”

