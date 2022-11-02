Former GITAM Deemed University Chancellor Donates Rs 4.5 Cr to Conduct Teacher Training, Research Projects

The family of Koneru Ram Krishna Rao – a career academic, has donated Rs 4.5 crores to GITAM. The move happened after the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS). The building was renamed as the Koneru Ram Krishna Rao building. The former Chancellor of GITAM (Deemed to be University), Padma Shri Koneru Ram Krishna Rao was an iconic Gandhian scholar, renowned philosopher, psychologist and educationist.

The committed amount will be used to conduct training programmes/workshops for students and teachers, support various research projects in pursuit of new and innovative ideas that benefit the society at large and promote rural literacy, provide scholarships to meritorious and needy students to help them achieve their knowledge fulfilment goals, promote programs for citizen participation in community development, and empowerment of women, and to engage counsellors for providing counselling to the needy for their psychological health and economic well-being.

The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science, which began its momentous journey as the Centre for Gandhian Studies in 2010, was the fruition of the long-cherished dream of Mr Rao. The building housing the GSHS was renamed ‘Koneru Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan’ in recognition of his contributions and the generous donation of about Rs 4.5 crores to GITAM.

Fondly recalling his association with Koneru Ram Krishna Rao from his student days at Andhra University, the former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, who unveiled the building, said, “India is on the move, undoubtedly. Once upon a time, India was known as the Vishwa-guru. Students from across the globe used to come and study at universities here. (After) the advent of colonial rule, we lost our moorings and greatness. Even today, if India wants to be the leader, we want to spread the message of love and peace. ‘Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy. Some people are not able to digest the emergence of India on the international scene. India is being heard, respected, and revered.”

He added, “Mere comforts in life will not make us happy. This is where our philosophy, Gandhian values, culture, and heritage come in. We must preserve, revisit, and propagate our culture — and this is what Ramakrishna Garu believed in. That’s the real tribute we can pay to him.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mathukumilli Sri Bharat, President, GITAM (Deemed to be University), said, “Koneru Ramakrishna Rao’s commitment to Gandhian values was one of the strong bonding factors between him and my tata (grandfather) Dr M. V. V. S. Murthi. After my grandfather passed away, the magnanimity and confidence coming from Dr Rao gave me a lot of strength.” Referring to the donation of close to Rs 4.5 crores by Dr Rao’s family to GITAM, he said, “Since we have founded in 1980, this is the largest donation outside of the founders, that has been made to GITAM. This is a significant donation to an existing institution.”

