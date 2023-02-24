The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has appointed former IIT Delhi director Professor V Ramgopal Rao as its new vice-chancellor. Prof Rao will be overseeing BITS Pilani functioning across all its campuses in Goa, Hyderabad, Dubai and Mumbai. As per the official notice of the institute, the current Vice-chancellor Prof Souvik Bhattacharyya will be leaving the office on March 10 to pursue ‘other interests’.

Confirming the development, Prof Rao shared his appointment letter on Twitter along with a note by the chancellor of the institute, Kumar Mangalam Birla. Prof Rao brings 25 plus years of experience working in the field of research and education which includes association with multiple IITs.

“After 25 years of being a part of the IIT system in various capacities both at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, it’s time to move on and take up new responsibilities. I will be joining as the Group Vice Chancellor for the BITS institutions in Pilani, Hyderabad, Goa, Dubai, and Mumbai,” Prof Rao wrote in the tweet.

After 25 years of being a part of the #IIT system in various capacities both at @iitbombay and @iitdelhi, it’s time to move on and take up new responsibilities. I will be joining as the Group Vice Chancellor for the #BITS institutions in Pilani, Hyderabad, Goa, Dubai and Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/zWOcluae1K— V. Ramgopal Rao, Ph.D. (@ramgopal_rao) February 23, 2023

As recognized by the government of India as an Institute of Excellence, the would-be vice chancellor of BITS-Pilani believes the institute has “immense potential” to scale new heights.

Before holding the position of director at IIT Delhi in 2016, Prof Rao served as a PK Kelkkar chair professor for nanotechnology in the department of electrical engineering at IIT Bombay.

As the director of IIT Delhi, he helped in the improvement of the ranking of the engineering institute by creating 13 new centres of excellence and approaching the faculty recruitment process in a different way. Further, he also focused on social media engagements as well during his tenure.

Besides honorary doctorates from three Indian universities, Prof Rao holds a Dr- Ing degree from Germany. He has published more than 400 hundred papers and holds 50 patents in the field of nanoelectronics and sensors. Prof Rao has received 35 awards and honours from around the globe including the prestigious Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, IEEE, EDS Education Award and the Infosys Prize among others. Apart from the teaching and research activities, Prof Rao also serves as the Chairman for multiple national-level committees working in the field of Education, Research and Innovation programmes in India.

