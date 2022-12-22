Former IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam Takes Charge As AICTE Chairman

Former director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, TG Sitharam has taken over the charge as the chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Sitharam, who was appointed last month, took charge from University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The UGC chairman had this additional responsibility since Anil D Sahasrabudhe was relieved from his duties as AICTE chairman in September last year.

“We welcome Prof. T.G. Sitharam as he takes charge as the new Chairman at AICTE India. He took charge from UGC Chairman Mr M Jagdesh Kumar. In his prior assignment, Prof. Sitharam was the Director of IIT Guwahati. We are delighted to have you on board, Professor,” tweeted AICTE.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati handed over the charge today to Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer as Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati to join as the Chairman, AICTE - All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GSW7rEaMEY— Director, IIT Guwahati (@DirectorIITG) December 20, 2022

Sitharam served as the chairman of the board of governors at IIT Guwahati from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, he served as a member of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) at the government of India’s department of science and technology. He appointed Parmeshwar K Iyer as the interim director of IIT Guwahati on December 20, before joining AICTE.

Sitharam also served as chair professor of energy and mechanical sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and was a professor in the department of civil engineering. Prof Sitharam has been a visiting professor at the universities of Dalhousie in Canada, Yamaguchi in Japan, the Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, and the University of Hong Kong. He served as the vice president of both the Indian Society of Earthquake Science and the Indian Society for Earthquake Technology.

Prof Sitharam has been an accomplished academician with several decades of experience under his belt. After completing his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in civil engineering from Govt BDT College of Engineering, Davanagere, Mysore University, he moved to study Master of Science degree from IISc and PhD from the University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario. He completed his post-doctoral research at the centre for earth sciences and engineering, the University of Texas at Austin in 1994.

