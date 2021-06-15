Former IIT Ropar Director Appointed ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras

Prof Sarit K Das, the former director of IIT Ropar has been appointed as an ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras. For the role, he will focus on institute-level development efforts in R&D. With more than 22,000 research citations, he is one of the highest cited scientists in the engineering domain in the country.

Prof Das worked as the dean, academic research at IIT Madras prior his tenure at IIT Ropar. He was also a member of several policy-making bodies under the government of India as well as the Punjab government.

He has guided more than 40 PhD students and has published four books and more than 350 research papers. A recent study by Stanford University places him among the top 0.25 per cent scientists in the world and the best in the domain of Mechanical Engineering in India.

He is a recipient of the DAAD and Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship of Germany. He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Sciences, India. He was also a visiting chair Professor of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He has been appointed as an Institute Professor as well as an Institute Chair Professor at the Mechanical Engineering Department of IIT Madras.

“He is keen to utilise his associations with a large number of reputed universities and world-renowned researchers to expand the global outreach of IIT Madras. He is also willing to mentor young faculty members of IIT Madras and offer them help for research career planning," IIT Madras said in a press release.

One of the key areas, he will be working on is the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP). Prof Das will take an active role in creating a roadmap for IITMRP to take it to the next level of visible industrial, social and national impact.

He also has a wide range of inter-disciplinary research experience in thermal engineering, biology, nano technology and cancer research. He will also focus on forging large alliances of interdisciplinary research groups such as those on the emerging areas such as Biomicrofluidics for health care, battery technology and quantum computing.

His current research interests include heat transfer in nanofluids, microfluidics, biological heat transfer, nanoparticle mediated drug delivery in cancer cells, heat exchangers, boiling in microchannels, fuel cells, jet instabilities and computational fluid dynamics.

