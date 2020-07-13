Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Former University Grants Commission Chief Demands Cancellation of Final Year Exams

In a letter to the UGC, Sukhadeo Thorat and teachers from various varsities have requested it to reconsider the advisory and cancel exams for final semester/year to protect the interests of students.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former University Grants Commission Chief Demands Cancellation of Final Year Exams
File photo of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Sukhadeo Thorat has termed the statutory body's advisory on holding examinations as "unfortunate", saying it creates fresh uncertainty for states that have decided to cancel the final year exams.


In a letter to the UGC, Thorat and teachers from various varsities have requested it to reconsider the advisory and cancel exams for final semester/year to protect the interests of students.


The UGC recently mandated to hold final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end, which is opposed by states like Maharashtra.


Issuing revised exam guidelines on July 6, the UGC stated that academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students were linked to examinations.


"The UGC's latest advisory on examinations is unfortunate. It is taking us backwards rather than forward. It effectively extends the period for holding of exams (for final year/semester cohorts) until September, the second such postponement. And it creates fresh uncertainty for states that had already decided to cancel exams," said the letter addressed to UGC chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh.


The recommendation to cancel the exams was prompted by an unprecedented health emergency and not because of doubts

about the value of examinations, it stated.


"When faced with such an emergency, cancelling exams has two main advantages. First, it avoids the extended uncertainty created by repeated (but unavoidable) postponements. Second, it protects the integrity of the examination by refusing to abandon its two most basic features - impartiality, or equal treatment of all examinees, and close supervision to prevent cheating," it stated.


The letter said that adopting 'online' or 'mixed' modes will be "biased" because they will favour students with better access to the internet and work against students whose access is precarious.


"Using alternative methods of evaluation based on each student's own past performance (in exams conducted in normal times) offers a fair solution and brings closure, with the option of retaking the exam when normalcy is restored," it said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading