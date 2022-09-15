CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » education-career » Former WB Board President Arrested by CBI in SSC Teacher Recruitment Scam
1-MIN READ

Former WB Board President Arrested by CBI in SSC Teacher Recruitment Scam

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 15, 2022, 19:13 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Former WB Board president arrested in teacher recruitment scam (Representational Image)

Former WB Board president arrested in teacher recruitment scam (Representational Image)

Gangopadhyay who headed the WB Board during the time of SSC scam has allegedly adopted corrupt practices. He has been taken to SSKM Hospital for a mandatory medical check-up and would be produced in court on September 16.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the former president of the West Bengal Secondary Education Board Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

While some members at West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had allegedly illegally recommended appointments from expired panels and candidates outside the merit list, it was the members of the secondary education board who converted those recommendations into actual appointments, the investigation revealed.

Gangopadhyay who was the appointing authority for teachers in group C, and D recruitment was head of the board for the period in question was found to have been following corrupt practices, according to the investigating agency. He was questioned at CBI’s Nizam Palace office and was arrested soon after.

Gangopadhyay has been taken to SSKM Hospital for a mandatory medical check-up and would be produced in court on September 16.

In video | Minister’s daughter allegedly got job due to corruption

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has also been arrested in the case. During his hearing, he broke down before the court and said that he was a “victim of political conspiracy”.

The CBI and the ED have been conducting parallel probes into the teacher recruitment scam. According to the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta HC, it stated that illegal appointments were made, on recommendations of the School Service Commission (SSC), in institutes run or aided by the West Bengal government in the past few years.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 15, 2022, 19:13 IST
last updated:September 15, 2022, 19:13 IST