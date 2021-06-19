MPBSE to Finalize Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result Formula in Coming Week

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will finalise a formula for calculating the marks of Class 12 students in the next two to three days. He said that every option will be considered while devising the formula “for a better future of the students". A special formula is being designed as an alternative mode of assessment because the board exams were canceled due to COVID-19.

The decision came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the formula to tabulate Class 12 results this year. CBSE has adopted the ‘30:30:40 formula’ — 30 percent from Class 10 board, 30 percent from Class 11 exam, and 40 percent from Class 12 assessment.

Parmar said that the Madhya Pradesh government is discussing the CBSE’s formula with officials and experts. Meanwhile, the committee formed to come up with a formula for tabulating Class 12 MP Board results has submitted its report to the Group of Ministers (GoM) after brainstorming on several options. The final formula for the calculation of marks is expected to be announced soon.

The Class 12 results of MP board students were supposed to be prepared on the basis of marks obtained In Class 10, Class 11 and marks of Class 12 half-yearly examination.

The panel was facing a problem in preparing the results as the schools have not prepared the mark sheet of Class 11 of nearly 1.25 lakh students. Students who were in Class 11 in academic session 2019-20, were promoted to Class 12 for the 2020-21 academic session without any examination. The schools had written “general promotion” in the mark sheet and mentioned that the students are being promoted due to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee in its report has suggested that Class 11 marks should not be taken into account while preparing Class 12 results. The new formula for calculating the marks can be based on the basis of Class 10 and Class 12 half-yearly examination marks.

