Four Arrested for Attacking SFI Leader, Police Officer at Govt Polytechnic College in Kerala

Wayanad district Students Federation of India (SFI) joint secretary Aparna Gowri was attacked by a group of students at the government polytechnic college, Meppadi on Friday. Aparna was admitted in a private medical college in Wayanad. A police officer was also injured in the attack and five students were arrested and remanded in two cases.

Four people were arrested on Saturday including Kiran Raj, Atul, Shibili and Abin for allegedly assaulting and grievously injuring Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad. According to Meppadi police it was a clash between the students of the college in connection with election. Aparna was injured in the attack and police inspector Vipin K B was also injured.

Police registered case under IPC sections 143, 147,294 (b), 354 ,506,323 and 308 for attacking Aparna and four students were arrested and remanded. Another case was registered against a student Alan Antony for attacking police officer under IPC sections 323, 333, 341, 353, 506. He was arrested and remanded.

The attackers were suspected to be part of other political parties operating in the government polytechnic. They have also allegedly assaulted the Station House Officer (SHO) of Meppadi police station, Vibin A B, during the violence on December 2.

“After the elections at the government polytechnic college here, the attackers unleashed violence in which many students and police officers including the Meppadi station CI, were seriously injured,” the Meppadi police said.

Meanwhile, the Left party and SFI alleged that the attack was unleashed by a drug mafia operating near the college.

“Comrade Aparna, district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad, Kerala was brutally attacked by drug mafia in her college (Govt. Polytechnic College, Meppadi)… We will defeat drug mafia’s shrouding in campuses, often acting in disguise as apolitical gangs, by organising students and promoting anti-drugs awareness,” V P Sanu, All India President of SFI, said in a tweet.

