Four Arrested for Setting Up Proxy Candidates for Job Exams: Police

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Tuesday busted a gang of four racketeers allegedly involved in setting up proxy candidates for applicants to clear various competitive examinations for government jobs. The arrested accused included one Rahul Singh who used to impersonate candidates of various examinations and appear in examinations for them, said Manjhanpur police station’s SHO Manish Kumar Pandey.

The SHO identified three other arrested accused Abhishek Singh, Uday Shankar and Pankaj Kumar Rai. The four were arrested outside a college in Manjhanpur police station area, he said.

The SHO said a case of cheating and forgery by impersonation has been booked against the four and they are being interrogated. The gang members were appearing in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2021 conducted by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow for Group B and Group C posts, the STF said in a statement in Lucknow.

