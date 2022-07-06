Four Indian Students Win 100% Scholarships to Study at Deakin University, Australia

Anvisha Chopra, Arnab Bordoloi, Aryan Vadera and Shruti Arora were announced as the winners of the Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship 2022. The announcement was made on Times Now in an exclusive ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ episode with Deakin University hosted by Sunanda Jayaseelan. Ranked among the top 1 per cent of universities in the world (QS Ranking), Deakin University has a proud history of engagement with India and was the first international university to set up an office in India in 1994.

Over the past 28 years, Deakin University’s office in New Delhi has served as the hub of its operations in the region. Deakin has been partnering with India through various initiatives such as the Deakin Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarships, launched in 2014. These prestigious scholarships are part of Deakin University’s initiative ‘Changing Lives’, which aims to support students who are achieving high academic standards and can contribute to other areas across the university. The overall aim of the scholarship is to give back to India the skills and experience that they gain at Deakin University in Australia.

Nine finalists were selected from over eight-hundred students who applied for the scholarship from across India. These finalists then went through a rigorous selection procedure which included a group discussion on the importance of critical technologies in education and the future of work. After the group discussion, six candidates were selected for the personal interview round.

The scholarship winners were chosen by the panel of judges which included Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, Mathew Johnston, Minister-Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission and Abhilash Mishra, CEO, NSE Academy Limited. Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, said, “At Deakin we are proud of our diverse student cohort at any given time we have students from more than 130 countries studying on our campuses.”

“Indian students have been a central part of our unique university community, contributing new perspectives and ideas, helping us build our vibrant and inclusive culture, and bringing high academic standards. I’d like to congratulate the winners of Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarships 2022 and I look forward to seeing them enjoying their time with us in Australia and realising their full potential.”

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, “From TEDX speaker to UNICEF young warrior, the finalists were a truly exceptional group, and it was a difficult task for the judges to pick the winners.” “The Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship recipients this year are passionate about making the world a better place and are motivated to use advancements in technology to tackle climate change, support children with special needs and more; their vision is what sets them apart,” she explained.

The scholarship winners will be commencing their studies onshore at Deakin University, Australia and will have the opportunity to be a part of the Vice-Chancellor’s Professional Excellence Program, which is a development program that will help them explore their personal aspirations and career opportunities through workshops, development meetings and academic mentorship. Shruti Arora, one of this year’s scholarship recipients, said, “This scholarship is an opportunity for me to reach my potential and give back to society by working for a cause that I strongly believe in. With this scholarship, I will be able to gain a diversity of experience by studying a Bachelor of Psychological Sciences at Deakin, and the international exposure will help me gain insight into how to destigmatise mental health in a multicultural and positive way.”

Deakin University also offers other academic performance-based bursaries and scholarships of 20 per cent and 25 per cent off the full tuition fee on both online and on-campus studies. The students can obtain further details from the website: www.deakin.edu.au About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.