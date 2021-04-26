Four Model Residential Schools Being Set Up in Tribal Areas of J-K

Four model residential schools would be established in tribal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said Sunday, as he discussed the roadmap for fast-tracking developmental projects in the union territory. Tribal Affairs Department Administrative Secretary Shahid Choudhary said the department intends to operate and make functional the four schools for the benefit of tribal students. Choudhary, who is also Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, J&K, said various developmental measures are in the pipeline including filling vacancies to strengthen the department for efficient functioning, developing a portal for scholarship disbursement and real-time online monitoring, e-office, educational plan and Forest Rights Act implementation. Apart from fast-tracking work on buildings of these schools, the department is exploring more areas to be covered with residential schools and hostels this year, he said, chairing a meeting here to review the functioning of the department.

“Identification of areas for the establishment of residential hostels for both boys and girl students will be prioritised by the department in the current year," the officer said. Choudhary asked the department to develop a portal for the enrolment of students and disbursement of scholarships in a timely and transparent manner.

“Student details will be registered on the portal and authenticated by institutions to reduce delays. The department will frame and notify rules in this context," he said. He also appealed to the student community to avail the doctoral and research fellowships including the overseas scholarship of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

