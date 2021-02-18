Fourth Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha Initiative to be Held in March, Registration to Conclude on March 14

The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha for the year 2021 will be going to held in March. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the same on his Twitter handle. The Union Minister has uploaded a video where he gave the brief of the program. The registration for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Edition 4 has started at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2021 from today and will be concluded on March 14. In the video, Dr. Pokhriyal can also be heard giving a brief about the theme of the competition for students as well as their parents and teachers.

Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative was started in the year 2018 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the board exam students and gives them some valuable tips to keep the exam stress away. Last year, the event was conducted at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and several students, parents, and teachers from respective schools participated in it. However, this year, the event will be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Pokhriyal had stated the same in another tweet. The dates for the same have not been announced yet.

Students, teachers and parents can submit their entries by participating in any of the online activities designed for them on the portal. For students, there are five activities, while two activities are designed for parents and one for teachers.

How to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021:

Step 1: Those interested to participate in the initiative can register themselves at innovateindia.mygov.in

Step 2: Then submit your write up for any of the theme provided there in 500 characters

Step 3: Student can also ask a question of their choice to the PM in 500 characters

A total of 1500 students, 250 parents and 250 teachers will be shortlisted as winners and allowed to participate in the virtual event. Each of the winners will get a specially designed certificate of appreciation as well as a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit. Apart from these, some of the students will also get an opportunity to have direct interaction with the PM where they can ask him a question. The competition is open for only school students from Class 9 to 12.