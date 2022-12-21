Fourth Merit List for DU PG Admissions 2022 Releasing Today at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the DU PG 4th list for postgraduate courses today. Candidates who have enrolled for postgraduate merit-based admission can view the list on both the admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in official websites.

Once the fourth list is out, candidates may submit applications to block their seats in colleges from December 22 through December 23, according to the schedule made public by the university. Between December 22 and 5 pm on December 24, the departments and colleges may check applications against the fourth/spot admission list and authorise admissions for candidates.

Payment after submitting the application can be made before December 25. For the academic year 2022–2023, December 31 is the deadline for applying to all undergraduate and graduate programmes at the University of Delhi.

DU PG fourth admission list: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University of Delhi -admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Notice - Fourth/Spot Admission List of PG Entrance / Merit Based Admission 2022-23” available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page with the public notice for the fourth admission list schedule will open

Step 4: Download this PDF and save it for future reference. You can also keep a hardcopy of the list

Delhi University may release additional lists if seats continue to remain vacant even after the fourth list is out. On December 12, the third merit list of DU was made public, and the admissions process under this list was completed on December 15. The admissions process took place between December 8 and December 10, and DU’s second merit list was out on December 7.

For postgraduate programmes this year, the university is accepting applicants through the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. DU will start using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for postgraduate admissions starting next year.

