Free Education, Farm Loan Waiver, Anti-mob Lynching Law: ASP(K) in Manifesto

The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Friday launched its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, announcing free quality healthcare and education for all, fertilizer and seeds to farmers and writing off all farm loans. The manifesto was shared on social media by party president Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who will be fighting his debut assembly poll from the Gorakhpur (Urban) seat against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

If voted to power in UP, the ASP (K) promised fixing a minimum support price (MSP) on all crops and payment to sugar cane farmers within 10 days. Keeping in mind the inflation, it said all tolls would be made free for commuters.

The party said the Muslim Wakf will be freed of mafia and government control and the benefits would be used for uplifting the community. After clearing encroachment on Wakf properties, schools and universities would be built on them, it added. The ASP (K) promised passing an anti-mob lynching law under an independent panel of retired judges.

The less than two-year-old political outfit promised to create 80 lakh employment opportunities in the state. It also resolved to implement reservation in contractual government jobs for Class C and D and regularizing the job after 5 years of work. The ASP (K) has also promised to re-start all pension schemes.

All types of agricultural loans will be waived, fertilizers and seeds will be given free to all the farmers. A 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of equipment used in agriculture will also be given and agricultural markets will be formed in every village within 30 days of formation of the government, the manifesto read. The state will be freed of stray cattle and there will be no restriction from taking animals from one animal market to the other or from the UP to other state, it added. The salary of Aanganwadi, Asha workers and mid-day meal cooks would be increased to Rs 10,000 and their jobs would be regularized, the ASP (K) said.

