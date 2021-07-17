Free Hotel Stay for Kids Who Failed to Trolls on High Pass Percentage: Kerala Has Mixed Reactions to SSLC Result

The winner may not take it all if it is the case of the Kerala SSLC examinations 2021 which recorded a 99.47 pass per cent pass percentage this year. On the contrary, the 2,236 students who failed to clear it, may get freebies ranging from a Biriyani to a free stay at a Kodaikanal hotel.

Out of the 4.21 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4.19 lakh students passed. While one section of Keralites is trolling the state government for promoting over 99% of students, a section of locals is offering freebies to motivate (0.53% of students) those who could not make it through.

A Kozhikode native Sudheesh, who runs a home-stay and resort in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, came up with a free stay offer for students who failed in the SSLC exams. Subsequently, some others also came up with similar offers. A biriyani shop at Mulanthuruthy near Kochi and one near Mannooor in Thrissur have come with advertisements offering free ‘Kuzhimanthi biriyani’ to students who failed to pass.

On the other hand, social media platformed showered in trolls starring Education Minister V Sivankutty, for the humongous success rate.

Apart from the high pass percentage, there is also a three-fold increase in the number of students who got A+ in all subjects, even when none attended the classes in school due to lockdown. A very liberal policy in setting questions and valuation, considering the situation resulted in the phenomenon, according to teachers and parents.

This, however, is not the first time that SSLC is being mocked at for high pass percentage. Former Minister for education, PK Abdurabb had featured in many online memes too. One that stood apart said, “a cow and its master Gopalettan who accidentally went to the school to save themselves when it rained along with a rooster of a neighbour Amina and a migrant worker who came there to repair the school’s roof, passed the SSLC" In 2016, the pass percentage was at 96.59%.

“When MA Baby (CPM Politburo member) became the Minister of education in 2011, the pass percentage was 91.37. Later, when I was a minister, the SSLC success rate increased," said the Muslim League leader with details of the pass percentage.

“When the success rate rises, if it is the days of the UDF rule, the students’ ability is underestimated and the minister is trolled and blamed. This is the regular practice of the left cyber warriors. Now it is 99.47% in 2021 and the SSLC is highly qualified. The success rate is not due to the incompetence of the minister, but to the students, and their skill. Student’s please don’t underestimate the value of your success, " said Abdurabb who congratulated all the students who qualified for higher studies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here