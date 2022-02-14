Free IELTS Coaching, Scholarship for Studying Abroad: Channi's Promise to Poll-bound Punjab

Punjab government will offer free education to students in government-run schools and colleges and offer scholarships to youth aspiring to study abroad, said the chief minister and Congress’ CM face for upcoming elections Charanjit Singh Channi. The promises came ahead of assembly elections. Punjab is set to vote on February 20.

He had earlier announced that if congress returned to power then it will offer one lakh jobs within a year and launch a programme to help Punjabi youth go abroad. He has promised IELTS free coaching.

Ahead of elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu also called non-resident Indians (NRIs) as the ‘soul of Punjab.’ Sidhu said, “at most of the villages, the NRIs had donated more funds than the government and their influence could not be ignored".

Slamming CM Channi, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah said, “CM Channi is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A chief minister who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?” Shah said this at an election rally in Ludhiana referring to the security breach on January 5 that left Modi stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur for around 20 minutes.

