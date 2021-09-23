French IT Firm Atos to Recruit 15,000 People From India, Graduates Can Apply

French technology firm Atos will be recruiting nearly 15,000 people from India in the next 12 months. This new mega recruitment will add to the company’s current workforce of 40,000 employees in the country. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — atos.net.

Speaking to the Economic Times, Atos’ chief executive Elie Girard said that the company has been witnessing a productivity shock because of the boom in digitisation, especially in India. He said that large-scale digitisation has resulted in a steep rise in the demand for their products across sectors including the public sector and defence.

Atos aims to become the biggest player in the cybersecurity world in the coming days. The IT firm invests nearly 400 million euros in India yearly over employee-related expenses such as payroll and skilling.

Atos recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The large-scale recruitment will also have opportunities for freshers with engineering and computer application backgrounds. According to the eligibility criteria specified by the company, full-time graduates whose year of passing is 2021 are eligible to apply for the recruitment drive.

Candidates looking to apply must have either BTech, BE degree in computer science, information technology, ECE, EEE, EE or an MCA degree from a recognised university. Additionally, the candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 percent marks in their class 10, 12, graduation, and post-graduation throughout the year and in every semester. The company allows only one year gap in education from class 10 to the highest qualification.

Eligible candidates should also have good written and verbal skills in the English language

The French firm has partnered with the Indian government on the National Supercomputing Mission and invested in it by way of assembly and testing high-performance computers. Atos currently gets nearly one-third of its revenue from the Indian market.

