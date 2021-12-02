Freshers Alert: DRDO Invites Application For Diploma Apprentice For DIPAS, Apply Here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online application for the engagement of Diploma Apprentice for its premiere institute Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Delhi. The application window was activated on November 15 and will be closed on December 14 on the official website www.mhrdnats.gov.in. As many as 12 vacant seats have to be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below all the details of this recruitment drive.

DRDO Diploma Apprentice recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must hold a diploma degree in computer engineering/medical laboratory technology/library science/mechanical engineering/modern office practice in English and Hindi/and in office management.

Only the fresh pass-out candidates from the year 2019 or later can apply. Those who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2019 are not eligible. Also, candidates with post-graduation are not eligible to apply. Candidates must not have any prior work experience.

DRDO Diploma Apprentice recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and register yourself.

Step 2: Next, go to the link that reads, “Establishment (DIPAS/DEFENCE INSTITUTE OF PHYSIOLOGY AND ALLIED SCIENCES) user id NDLNOC000003.”

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload the required the documents

Step 4: Submit the details and download a copy of the same for future use.

DRDO Diploma Apprentice recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of suitable candidates will be strictly based on merit i.e, percentage/marks of essential qualification. A board constituted by Director DIPAS will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per the requirement. Selected candidates will be informed on their registered contacts. The selected candidates will be engaged for a period of one year. They will be paid a monthly stipend of RS 8000.

