From Agriculture to Political Science, Rajasthan Offers Elective for School Students

Rajasthan government has approved the opening of additional faculties in 19 government higher secondary schools and additional subjects in 60 government higher secondary schools across the state. According to the official statement, the new faculties and subjects will be made available from the academic session 2021-22. The new subjects/faculties will open for both classes 11 and 12.

The government has also instructed the schools to submit the required details like the name, level, available faculties, and subjects before starting the additional faculties. The approval has been given for various subjects including Agriculture, Arts, Science, Maths, Geography, Economics, Home Science, Urdu, Sindhi, Drawing, History, Pol. Science, Punjabi, English Literature, Sanskrit and others. The name of the institutions along with allotted faculties has been attached with the notification.

The state minister for primary and secondary education, Govind Singh Dotasra has informed the same through his official Twitter handle.

बजट भाषण 2020-21 में की गई घोषणा पर अमल करते हुए प्रदेश के 19 राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में अतिरिक्त संकाय एवं 60 राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में अतरिक्त विषय खोले जाने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई है।@rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/qxaEV80RTM— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 7, 2021

The state government has recently launched a scholarship portal as well as an online annual work evaluation report module Shala Darpan. The students can apply for various scholarship schemes offered by the government for students of class 1 to class 12 online through this portal.

Apart from fresh applications, re-downloading of certificates for beneficiaries will also be available on the Shala Darpan Portal. It will also provide the facility of re-downloading of certificates for the 2019-20 session and printing of certificates for 2020-21. The information has been shared through the official Twitter page of the Department of Education, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the state is prepping up to announce the result for the class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021 by July 12 and 7, respectively. The result will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and previous years’ results as the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the official statement, the students of Class 10 students will be marked based on their class 8 and Class 9 results, while Class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of Class 10 and 11 results.

