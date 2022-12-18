From AIIMS Cyber Attack To World Cup Final, Here is a List of Major Events From This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Competitive tests, whether for college admission or for exams as demanding and sought after as the UPSC, invariably feature a part dedicated to current events and general knowledge. This is a section that anyone who keeps up with big daily happenings may ace. If you didn’t hear about any major news this week, don’t worry. We have compiled a list of recently trending topics to help you. Take a look below.

CYBER ATTACK ON FIVE SERVERS OF THE AIIMS

According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), five AIIMS servers were infiltrated in a cyber attack on November 23, resulting in the encryption of about 1.3 gigabytes of data. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism. AIIMS immediately implemented security measures which included endpoint hardening and stringent firewall regulations to protect the Institute’s data.

70 DEAD IN BIHAR AFTER CONSUMPTION OF SPURIOUS LIQUOR

As many as 70 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Chhapra. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar put out a strong stand in the state assembly on “Piyoge toh maroge" (if you drink, you die) and has stressed that he will not provide any compensation to the families of those who passed away after consuming this fake liquor.

IRANIAN SHAHED DRONES SHOT DOWN DURING MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS IN KYIV

Three explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv damaging two administrative buildings on December 14. The inscription on the back of one of the rockets recovered read: “For Ryazan" which is the name of a city in western Russia. Ukraine’s air defence systems had shot down 10 Iranian-made kamikaze ‘Shahed- 136 drones’ that targeted the capital Kyiv on the same day.

LIONEL MESSI ON HIS RETIRING MATCH

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi has won numerous accolades and trophies during his 18-year career. Messi spent most of his career in Barcelona winning seven Ballon D’Or awards, six European Golden Boots and 37 club trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. He is now just one step away from adding a World Cup winners’ medal to his accomplishments. The world will watch Argentina and France clash in the FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

HP’S NEWLY ELECTED MLAS TO TAKE OATH

Himachal Pradesh’s newly elected MLAs will take their oaths on December 22, the first day of the state assembly’s three-day winter session. This would be the 14th Vidhan Sabha’s first session. On December 23, the speaker will be elected, followed by the Governor’s address. Chander Kumar, a six-term MLA and former Lok Sabha member, was named pro-tem Speaker. In addition to serving as Vidhan Sabha chairman until a new speaker is elected, Chander Kumar would also administer the oath to newly elected MLAs.

INDIA CONDUCTS TRIALS OF NUCLEAR-CAPABLE BALLISTIC MISSILE

India successfully carried out tests of the ballistic missile Agni 5. The nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile can accurately strike targets more than 5,000 kilometers away. The missile launch happened just days after Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang region.

Read all the Latest Education News here