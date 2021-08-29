From Allahabad High Court to India Post, List of Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

Various state government and central government organisations have called for applications to fill in different positions this week. From review officers to firemen to medical specialists, here is a look at some of the top government jobs that you can apply for.

UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has called for applications to fill in 40 vacancies for the post of forest ranger officer. The registration process will continue till August 31. Candidates must hold a BTech/BE/BSc or equivalent degree to apply for the recruitment. They must also be between 21 and 42 years of age. Know all details here.

RSSB Fireman, Assistant Fire Officer

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has invited applications for 629 vacancies for the posts of Fireman, Assistant Fire Officer. The aspirant for both positions must be above the age of 18 years. Out of the total, 600 positions are for firemen, while the remaining are for Assistant Fire Officer. Registration for the position can be done till September 16 and more information about the job can be availed here.

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021

The high court has announced 411 vacancies for posts of review officer, assistant review officer, and computer assistant. The application forms can be filled by September 16 and for the selection process, the candidates will have to sit for a CBT exam and a computer knowledge exam. The date of the exam and admit card will be made available on the official website soon. Check details about the recruitment here.

SSC Constable (GD) recruitment 2021

The last date for registering for the exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination is August 31. As many as 25,761 vacancies will be filled through recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer-based tests followed by physical tests. More details about the job are here.

Union Bank of India recruitment

The Union Bank of India has invited applications for over 300 posts of Specialist Officers. The registration for the selection process needs to be done by September 3. Only those who are between the age of 30 and 40 years are eligible for the post. More information break of vacancies and how to apply can be seen here.

India Post GDS recruitment

The India Post has 581 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Uttarakhand Circle and the application process for it is scheduled to conclude on September 9. Only those candidates who are between 18 years and 40 years are eligible for the post. Detailed descriptions regarding posts can be read here.

UKPSC recruitment 2021

As many as 17 vacancies for review officers and assistant review officers in the advocate general’s office have been announced by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). The last date of submitting an application for the post is September 6. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

NTPC Recruitment 2021

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Officer and Medical Specialist. NTPC aims to fill 47 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The last date for applying for the post is September 2. Details about the recruitment are mentioned here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here