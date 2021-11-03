From Amazon to Cognizant: Top Firms Hiring for Non-Tech Job Roles

IT is not the only domain which is looking hiring people, many top companies across teh globe are looking for young talents, beyond engineers or techies. While the job market remained constrained due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, things have slowly started getting back on track. There are several hiring processes going on in MNCs looking to acquire candidates with non-technical backgrounds. The vacancies are spread across different experiences and educational levels.

Apart from the opportunity to earn attractive salary packages, working in a reputed MNC also gives candidates an opportunity to learn new things in their career and improve their skill set for better opportunities in the future. If you or anyone you know is looking for a job change or is a fresher intending to start a career, here are some vacancies you may be interested in.

Amazon, Flipkart voice at non-voice customer support jobs for freshers

Byteweb IT Solutions Private Limited is looking for freshers for job opportunities in voice and non-voice customer support for Flipkart and Amazon. The job is full-time and shall be in the day shift. The minimum educational qualification is Class 12. The salary range is Rs 12,475 to Rs 23,587 per month with an additional performance bonus. Job location is Faridabad, Haryana.

Trainee Analyst, Nielsen, Banglore

Nielsen Global Media is looking for a trainee analyst for its Bangalore office. The minimum educational qualification required for the job is a Bachelor’s degree or class 10 education with diploma certificate. Candidates applying for the post must have good communication skills and should be comfortable with Microsoft office software.

Rivago Senior IT Recruiter, Infotech, Amritsar

Rivago Infotech is looking for suitable candidates for Senior IT Recruiter for the Amritsar office. It’s a nightjob and the candidate must have two-plus years of experience as a recruiter or sales executive for the US market or US IT staffing. Freshers may also be considered if found suitable. The salary range is Rs 14,532 to Rs 50,000.

Data Analyst, Careerschool HR solution

Careerschool HR solution is looking for a full-time data analyst (non IT) for its Hyderabad office. Candidates with a minimum qualification of a graduate degree may apply for the post. Offered salary range is Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 along with additional PF and ESI benefits.

Process Executive- Voice, Cognizant, Hyderabad

Cognizant Technology Solutions India is looking for suitable candidates for its customer support (voice) process in Hyderabad. Candidates with B.Tech or High school graduate degrees may apply for the post. Its a day shift job.

US IT Recruiter, GeniQom Technologies

GeniQom Technologies is looking for US IT Recruiters in its night shift process. Candidates who apply for the job should have good communication skills along with experience of 0.6 to 2 years in the field. The salary range is Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 along with additional benefits like food allowance, health insurance and others.

Business Development Partner, Location - Ahmedabad

BestDoc Technology Pvt Ltd is looking for Business Development Partners in Ahmedabad. The minimum education qualification required for the post is an MBA degree. Candidates with experience will be preferred but freshers may also apply. The candidates will be entitled to a yearly salary of Rs 8.5 lakh along with an additional performance bonus

