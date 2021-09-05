From Amazon to NHPC: List Of Jobs To Apply for This Week

In this job market, it’s challenging to find a job that suits your qualifications and calibre. So we are here to ease the process a bit. From several positions at banks to e-commerce platforms like Amazon, here’s a list of the top jobs to apply for this week.

National Hydro-electric Power Corporation (NHPC)

NHPC has invited applications for a total of 173 vacancies including 13 posts for Sr Medical Officer, 68 posts for Junior Engineer (Civil), 34 posts for Junior Engineer (Electrical), 31 posts Junior Engineer (Mechanical), 20 for Sr Accountant, and 7 for Assistant Rajbhasha Officer. Check details on how to apply here.

Tami Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

TNPSC is accepting applications for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Grade-II). The application portal opened on August 25 will close on September 24. The total number of vacancies for the post is 50. The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500. Know more here.

South Indian Bank Limited

South Indian Bank Limited has issued notification regarding openings in the Scale-I cadre for the post of probationary officers (PO). The applications will be accepted through the official website of the bank at southindianbank.com and will be active till September 8. Selection will be done on the basis of an online test followed by a personal interview. The selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 63,840. Check details here.

Amazon

The e-commerce giant has announced its first-ever virtual career fair to be held on September 16. As many as 55,000 jobs will be offered to various eligible candidates in different sectors like corporate, tech, and operations. Participants will get an opportunity to attend more than 20,000 personalized career coaching sessions. Read all the details on the career fair here.

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)

SPSC is recruiting for the posts of fisheries block officers and fisheries guards on its official website spscskm.gov.in. As many as 11 vacancies are announced for fisheries block officers and 13 vacancies for the post of fisheries guard. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by September 15. Here’s how to register.

