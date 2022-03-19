From Android Development, Digital Marketing, to Business Development, List of Internships to Apply in Chennai This Week

Before you bag your first job, you must get adequate exposure and gain certain skills that will help you in your professional career ahead. Indulging in internships can be a great way to gain knowledge as well as meaningful skills. So, here is a list of Chennai-based internships in various fields that one can apply to this month with an opportunity to earn a stipend as well.

Social Media Marketing internship at JMJ Exports

JMJ exports has invited applications for an in-office social media marketing internship in Chennai. It is a full-time internship of three months. The day-to-day responsibilities of the selected candidates include developing content and posting on social media, tracking campaigns and advertisements, planning of marketing among others. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month and the last date to apply is April 1. Candidates can apply online through Internshala.

Customer Success internship at Skillinabox

Skillinabox Learning Solutions is hiring interns for a 3-month internship in multiple locations in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Selected candidates will be required to work on sales target projections, run campaigns across platforms, establish contacts, and work on lead generation among other responsibilities. The stipend on offer is Rs 10,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through Internshala last by March 30.

Web Development internship at Kaatru, IIT Madras

Kaatru, a research group of IIT Madras has invited applications for a three-month web development internship. Students will be required to work with an existing codebase and improve the frontend with fundamental design principles in mind. One will also be tasked with optimizing front-end elements to maximize performance across different devices and browsers. Candidates can draw a stipend of Rs 21,500 per month. One can apply online through Internshala last by April 2.

Business Development (Sales) Internship at Urban Company

Urban Company is inviting applications for a 6-month Business Development internship in Chennai. Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities will include helping CM to mitigate demand and supply of Chennai region, handling UC partners and helping them resolve escalations and understanding problems in the supply through the data solving them. The stipend on offer is between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000. Candidates can apply through Internshala last by April 11.

Android Development internship at Eventara Studio

Eventara Studio is hiring Android developer interns for its Chennai and Bangalore office. It is a 4-month internship. The responsibilities include producing fully functional mobile applications writing clean codes, troubleshooting and debugging to optimize performance and support entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release, and support). Selected candidates can draw a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply through Internshala is March 29.

Digital Marketing internship at Elysienne

Elysienne is inviting applications for a 3-month digital marketing internship at Chennai. Selected candidates will be tasked with planning and organizing workflow for multiple clients, working on digital marketing, attending international client calls, and researching and learning new online platforms and interfaces. A stipend of Rs 11,000 per month is on offer. Candidates can apply through Internshala by March 28. On successful conversion to a permanent employee, candidate can expect a salary of up to Rs 3 lakh per month.

