Many people dream of becoming an IAS/IPS officer but only a few are able to turn that dream into a reality. Every year, the exam is conducted annually in three phases to choose officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other fields.

Candidates are shortlisted based on their performance in the preliminary and mains, followed by the interview stage. Being one of the hardest examinations to crack, aspirants often take years to prepare for it. From Anudeep Durishetty to Shruti Sharma, let’s take a look back at the toppers from the last 5 years:

UPSC CSE 2021 TOPPER: SHRUTI SHARMA

Shruti Sharma, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, topped the examination as she scored a total of 1105 marks. Out of the total, she received 932 marks on the written paper and 173 marks in the interview. She is graduate from St Stephens College of Delhi University with History (Hons). She qualified UPSC with history as her optional subject.

UPSC CSE 2020 TOPPER: SHUBHAM KUMAR

Shubham Kumar stood first on the merit list in 2020. He secured 1054 marks overall including 176 in the personality test or interview. A native of Katihari, Bihar, he is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, where he studied BTech from Civil Engineering. This was his second attempt. He had earlier appeared for Civil Services in 2019 and obtained 290 rank.

UPSC CSE 2019 TOPPER: PRADEEP SINGH

The total number of marks scored by Pradeep Singh was 1072, of which he secured 914 marks in the paper itself. In the interview round, he was able to secure 158 marks. A resident of the Sonipat district, Pradeep was already undergoing probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) when the results were announced. He cleared the exam in his UPSC CSE exam on his fourth attempt and is currently posted in the IAS in his home cadre Haryana.

UPSC CSE 2018 TOPPER: KANISHAK KATARIA

Bagging 942 marks in the written exam and 179 in the interview, Kanishak Kataria was able to score a total of 1121 marks. Hailing from a family of civil servants, Kanishak was previously working as a software engineer in Samsung however left his well-paying job to take up civil services exam. He is currently posted as SDO in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu.

UPSC CSE 2017 TOPPER: ANUDEEP DURISHETTY

Anudeep Durishetty had scored 950 marks on the written paper and 176 on the personality test in UPSC CSE 2017. Among all of the above toppers, Anudeep’s total marks is still the highest at 1126. Hyderabad-based Anudeep secured the first rank in UPSC CSE in his fourth attempt. he was already serving as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. He is currently posted as District Collector, Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana.

