From 'Avatar' To 'Loot', These Hindi Words Are Found in English Dictionary Too

Hindi is spoken not just in India but in several other parts of the world as well. But do you know that several Hindi words form part of the English language too? There are many Hindi words already included in the English dictionary.

So today, let’s learn about the Hindi words that have been included in the English Dictionary.

Roti

You will be surprised to know that the roti made at home in India is also a part of the Oxford Dictionary. This word is included in the English dictionary.

Dacoit

The Hindi word dacoit is seen in the English dictionary, which has a very similar pronunciation. The word ‘Dacoity’ also exists in English.

Chutney

Chutney, which holds a special place in Indian food, is also called chutney in the English language.

Bungalow

In Bengal, a cottage was built for the Europeans and called a bungalow. It is called Bungalow in English as well.

Veranda (Veranda/Verandah)

We are all familiar with this word. Indian homes have an open area called a verandah. In English, too, it is called Veranda.

Loot

The word Loot in English means theft. The word has the same meaning as the Hindi word loot.

Avatar

The word Avatar has the same meaning in both Hindi and English.

Thug

The word Thug in English is derived from the Hindi word Thug, which means a violent person or criminal.

Sharbat

Sharbat is a kind of beverage, which is liked in summers in India. In English, too, it is called Sharbat.

Jungle

The word jungle has also been taken from the Hindi language. Jungle in English has the same meaning as in Hindi.

