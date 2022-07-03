From Bank Officer to Indian Army: Top Jobs to Apply for This Week

Searching for the right job involves scanning a number of websites and newspapers which can be a painstaking task. If you are looking to switch your job or aiming to bag your first government job then we have compiled a list for you. From Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to BSF, to IBPS, below is a list of government jobs in various fields that you can apply for this week.

Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) and other constable posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF last by July 12. The recruiting is for a total of 110 posts including 22 posts of SI and 88 posts of constable. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age to apply for the posts. The selection will be on the basis of a written exam and those who clear it will have to appear for a Physical Standard test and medical examination. BSF notification 2022

Indian Navy Agnipath recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has begun the recruitment process for hiring Agniveers on July 2. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy. Those aged between 17 and 23 years can apply for the posts of Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Candidates must have passed class 12 with chemist, biology or computer science for the post of SSR while those who have cleared class 10 can apply for MR posts. Selection will be on the basis of a written exam followed by a physical test. A final merit list will be then prepared on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates. The salary on offer ranges from Rs 33,000 in the first year to Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. Indian Navy Agnupath notification 2022

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications for filling 3,552 vacancies in the state police. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TNUSRB between July 7 and August 15. Those aged between 18 and 26 years of age are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates also must have passed class 10 or SSLC exam to apply. Selection for the posts will be on the basis of a written exam followed by physical measurement, fitness test, fitness competition, and special marks. Tamil Nadu Uniform Services

Integral Coach Factory (ICF): The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has invited applications for filling 876 apprenticeship posts across various fields. The posts include that of fitter, welder, mechanist, painter, and electrician among others. Candidates can apply online through the official website of ICF last by July 26. Candidates must be aged between 15 and 24 years of age to apply for the post. They also must have passed class 10 with 50 per cent marks. The stipend on offer for selected candidates ranges from Rs 6000 to Rs 7,000. Railway Recruitment notification 2022

Indian Army recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Defence has begun the recruitment process for 458 posts of cook, MTS (Chowkidar), barber, gardener, tin smith, camp guard, and fireman among others. Candidates can submit their applications via post within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age to apply for the posts. For the post of Civilian Motor Driver, the upper age limit is 27 years. Candidates must have passed class 10 to apply while some posts require the candidates to possess a class 12 passing certificate as well. The selection process involves a written test followed by skill or physical tests. The salary being offered ranges between Rs 18,000 and Rs 29,200 along with DA and other allowances. Army recruitment notification 2022

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates through the common recruitment process to fill a total of 6,035 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS last by July 21. The age limit for the posts is 20 to 28 years. The candidate must possess a graduation degree to apply for the post. The selection will be done on the basis of a multilevel recruitment process that includes an online preliminary exam. Bank Clerk Jobs notification 2022

Navodaya Teacher, Principal Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is hiring for 1616 posts of principal, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and miscellaneous category of teachers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NVS last by July 22. The selection will be on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who clear the exam will have to appear for an interview followed by document verification. Selected candidates can draw a salary of up to Rs 2,09,200. Apply for teachers, and principal jobs

