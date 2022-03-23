From Beyonce to Kanye West to Harry Potter: Five Off-Beat Courses Offered in Universities Across Globe

In today’s social media age, right from TV series to singers to influencers, pop culture has found its place in college books. Right from Beyonce to Game of Thrones, here are some off-beat courses you can study if you are bored with the mainstream courses:

Harry Potter

Courses on the boy wizard is very popular among several colleges across the world. Right from Kansas State University, University of Western Ontario, Durham University to Texas University, JK Rowling’s novels has caught the attention of Muggles. What’s interesting is that the courses focus not just on the chapters of the books, but examine the historical, mythical, and political events. It also explores the social and cultural context, the use of different languages as well as adolescence and peer pressure.

Beyoncé Feminism, Rihanna Womanism

This course aims to provide students with an introduction to black feminism and womanism and their contributions to the world of pop culture. Students are taught black feminist and womanist theory, techniques in pop culture, Beyonce and Rihanna’s music and work engagements as well as their contemporary Lizzo Beating. It teaches about black women issues, problems of race, economics, sexuality, standards of beauty, etc.

Kanye West

The Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics taught by Dr Jeffrey McCune at the University of Washington discuss Ye’s impact on the music world, fashion, politics as well as the controversies surrounding it. The course which is part of the varsity’s women, gender, and sexuality studies department also highlights issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality, and culture through the life of a black hip hop artist.

Game of Thrones

The Linguistics of Game of Thrones and the Art of Language Invention taught at the University of California, Berkeley focuses on the science and art behind the languages used in the popular TV series. The course also highlights the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros is so popular, the special effects used, violence, and the exotic locales the series is set in such as Iceland, Ireland, Croatia, Spain, and Morocco.

Taylor Swift

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has a course on Taylor Swift that talks about the singer’s music career, the legacy of pop songwriters, her controversies, youth and the politics in contemporary pop music. It teaches about her growth as an artist and how she impacted social media and the music industry.

