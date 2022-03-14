From Bihar to Tamil Nadu, Know When Will State Board 10th, 12th Results be Out

The board examination session has started. Most of the central and state boards have already released the date sheets of classes 10 and 12 exams 2022 while some have completed the conduction of the exams. Right from Bihar board to Tamil Nadu, check when will the exam results be out.

Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the class 10 and 12 exam results by the last week of March. A total of nearly 29 lakh students had appeared for the offline board examinations conducted in February. The evaluation process has started across various centres from February 26 and was scheduled to conclude on March 8. For class 10, the evaluation process began on March 5 and is likely to conclude on March 15. More than 200 evaluation centres were set up.

Madhya Pradesh

The MP class 12 exam concluded on March 12 with Sanskrit. While the class 10 exam completed on March 10. The exams were held from 10 am to 1 pm. The pre-board exams were held in the take-home mode earlier. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will likely announce the class 10 and 12 results in May 2022.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government (TNDGE) has released the datasheet for SSC and HSC exams. While the SSC exams will be held from May 6 to May 30, the HSC exams will be conducted from May 5 to 28. The results for class 12 will be announced June 23, and class 10 the results will be out on June 17.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the board exams from March 24. It was earlier scheduled to be held from March 3 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Around 11-12 lakh students are expected to appear for class 10 board exams, and 9-10 lakh students for class 12 boards. The result dates are tentative, however, it will likely be out in May 2022.

Karnataka

The Karnataka class 10 exams have been scheduled to begin on March 28. Meanwhile, the class 12 or pre-university exam were scheduled to be held between April 16 to May 6 but has now been postponed as it was clashing with the JEE Main 2022. It will now begin from April 22 and continue till May 5. The department of pre-university education is also expected to release the Karnataka PUC result in May 2022.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh board exams for class 10 students began from March 3 and will continue till March 23 whereas the class 12 exam began from March 2 and will go till March 30. The Chhattisgarh Education Board is expected to declare the results in May-June 2022.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra board exams have begun for class 10 students from March 15 and will go on till April 4. For class 12, the exams began on March 4 and will conclude on April 30. The MSBSHSE is conducting the board exams in two shifts — the first half from 10:30 am up till 2 pm and the second half from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. As per the reports, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be declared in the second week of June and SSC before that.

