From Biotechnology to Wellness to Pharmaceutics: UPES Launches Courses in Health Science

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun has introduced several integrated programmes in the health sciences domain for its students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. These courses can be taken up after class 12 and offer two degrees including one at UG and one at PG level.

Courses which will be offered under the varsity’s School of Health Sciences from the academic session 2021 include three integrated undergraduate BSc- MSc in clinical research with specialisations in clinical pharmacokinetics and regulatory affairs, integrated BSc-MSc in nutrition and dietetics with specialisations in dietetics and holistic wellness and nutraceutical and nutritional policy, integrated BSc-MSc in Microbiology with specialisations in food and environmental microbiology and medical and pharmaceutical Microbiology. The duration of these courses is 4 years.

The varsity has also introduced a two-year MSc in pharmacology and toxicology with two specialisations, applied clinical pharmacology and molecular and biochemical toxicology has also been introduced.

Three five-year programmes have also been introduced, namely, BTech - MBA food technology with specialisation in food plant engineering or food biotechnology under food technology electives and specialisation in product management or marketing under management electives, BTech - MBA biotechnology with specialisation in pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Biosimilars or Plant Biotechnology under Biotechnology electives and specialisation in Biotechnology Product Management or Biotechnology Marketing under management electives.

A four-year degree program has also been launched with specialisation in pharmaceutical biotechnology, Biosimilars or plant biotechnology.

Besides, the undergraduate and postgraduate programs, the School has also introduced PhD programs in pharmaceutical sciences, microbiology, and food and nutrition sciences.

Regarding the introduction of the new courses, Dr Neeraj Mahindroo, Dean, School of Health Sciences said, “The new programmes are built on an interdisciplinary approach with the purpose of providing our students with well-rounded education offering them multiple specialisations and the opportunity to explore subjects from other disciplines at UPES like design, business, artificial intelligence and more. The courses have been planned after proper consultation with industry experts and the semesters have been designed to offer our students sufficient time for research which is of utmost importance and gives them the needed national and global exposure.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here