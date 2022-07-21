From Bra Removing Row to Cheating Scam: What All Went Wrong in NEET 2022

Students who took the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on Sunday had alleged that there were not only errors in the exam paper but they were mishandled by friskers during the checking process prior to the exam.

While last year, there were reports of a cheating scam last year, too this year many cases of mismanagement during the exam have been reported. From dress code to change in the question paper, know what are the errors in NEET 2022:

Question paper interchanged: In an exam center in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, students claimed that the question papers for Hindi and English medium were interchanged. Further, an NTA official has confirmed the same. The official added that although the question papers were mixed-up, students were given extra time to complete their papers.

Post the exam, students and parents gathered in front of the exam centre at the Army Public School in Sri Ganganagar to protest. A NEET aspirant claimed the exam started at 2 pm but after around 4:30 pm, people from the exam centre informed they were mistakenly given the bilingual question paper meant for Hindi medium students. While Hindi medium students received the question paper meant for English medium students.

The student said he completed the entire exam in two and a half hours, but the authorities took away everyone’s question paper and replaced it with the one meant for English medium students. The question paper was the same as the bilingual one, and students were able to finish it by 6 pm, the aspirant added. The exam, however, has now been cancelled and the students will have to retake it in another time slot.

Impersonators tried taking exam on behalf of kids: A gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they were trying to take the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 on behalf of students. While the FIR has been filed against 11 people, as many as eight have been arrested so far. Among those nabbed, six are exam solvers, according to CBI. The ongoing investigation has so far revealed that the gang would ask students to submit their log-in IDs and password with them. At the time of downloading the admit card, the exam solver gang would morph the admit card.

To ensure one seat in medical colleges or to get enough marks in NEET, the gang members would demand at least Rs 20 lakh. Of these about Rs 4-5 lakh would be given to medical college students or coaching institute experts who would disguise as a student and write the exam, the investigation revealed.

Chemistry paper error: One question in the chemistry paper allegedly had an error. According to experts, one of the questions in the chemistry section in NEET 2022 had no correct answer out of the given options. Overall, the question paper was tougher than last year, claimed experts and students. All sections featured questions that required a deeper understanding of the subjects.

“NEET 2022 chemistry had eight questions of which as many as six were statement-based while two were assertion-based. Last year only two questions were statement-based in Chemistry,” said Saurabh Kumar Chief Academic Officer at Vidyamandir Classes.

Students not allowed to wear hijab: One of the female aspirants of NEET 2022 alleged she was not allowed to wear hijab during the exam. As per the dress code rules, students are allowed to wear religious dresses but they will have to report to the exam center two hours earlier. The student further alleged that even though she did remove her hijab, she was ill-treated by the invigilator during the exam.

Students asked to remove innerwear: Almost 100 female students in an exam centre in Kerala claimed they were asked to remove their innerwear before taking the medical entrance exam as part of the frisking process. The students said they were asked to remove their bra at the metal detection centre. The incident took place in the exam center at Kollam.

The NEET 2022 dress code states that students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories during the exam as an anti-cheating measure. The advisory talked about belts, but it had no mention about undergarments such as bras which can include underwiring. Students complained that they had to face mental trauma right before attempting NEET 2022.

The exam centre superintendent, the independent observer and the Kollam coordinator, however, claimed they “did not find any such incident happening in the centre.” An observer at the Ayur centre where the alleged incident took place said that the centre superintendent had told him that they had seen a metal button on the shoulder of a girl. But while explaining the same to the NTA in a letter, the superintendent called it ‘fictitious’. “I have not directly observed anything like stripping of undergarments as alleged in the complaint,” the letter claimed.

“I was vigilant in the conduct of all procedures and in my knowledge no bad incident has taken place in the centre on the day of the exam. I think the complaint is fictional and with bad intentions,” the superintendent said in his letter. Kerala police has registered a case against the frisking process under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) after complaint by a female student. An investigation has been launched and the friskers allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon.

