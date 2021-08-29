From BSc to Cloud Computing: Courses Launched in Partnership with Industry, Offering Jobs

Several skill-based or job training programmes have been launched to curb unemployment in the country. some organisations have joined hands with institutes to launch these skill programmes and make today’s youth job-ready. From marketing to cloud computing to electronic retails, a list of courses launched in partnership with industry, offering jobs.

MBA Marketing

Clever Harvey has launched a course ‘JuniorMBA Marketing’ in collaboration with PUMA. The course will provide in-depth knowledge of what marketers do. It will include case studies of companies like Starbucks, Burger King, Apple, and Cadbury. Students will be working in groups and guided by a Clever Harvey facilitator. The 25-hour program ends with a project, where students design a social media campaign enabling PUMA to build its following among teenagers.

Digital Skills in Networking, Cybersecurity

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has collaborated with CISCO Networking Academy to provide comprehensive digital skills to today’s youth. The curriculum consists of networking, cybersecurity, programming, the Internet of Things (IoT), digital essentials, and Linux. The partnership aims to prepare candidates for entry-level ICT jobs and help them pursue additional training or education, and earn globally recognised certification.

BSc programme at IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will collaborate with IBM to launch an online BSc program and augment select courses on the NPTEL platform. The course will offer a quantum computing course, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) along with technical inputs to provide students with a current industry perspective. IBM experts will carry out the online technical sessions.

Electronics retail training programme

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) along with Samsung India will train youth in skills that can help them gain jobs in the electronics retail sector. The aim is to train over 50,000 people in the next few years. Candidates will receive 200 hours of blended classroom and online training. As part of the training, they will receive five months of on-the-job training (OJT) at Samsung retail stores, along with a monthly stipend at par with industry standards, the smartphone company said.

Cloud computing by Amazon

Amazon is offering an AWS re/Start program- a full-time, classroom-based training and skills development course for learning cloud computing. Candidates do not need to have a background in technology to apply for the course. The candidate will get knowledge about technology-related things and learn important skills including resume writing, methods of appearing for interviews and other things. Amazon claims that this course aims to prepare the candidate for all entry-level cloud positions.

Career as a politician

The Indian School of Democracy (ISD), New Delhi has launched a nine-month executive program titled ‘The Good Politician (TGP)’ for candidates who want to make a career as a politician. The leadership program is for those who aim to contest elections as sarpanch or councillor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here