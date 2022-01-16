From BSF to HAL Education Committee, List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

Right from consultants to engineers and principals, several vacancies have been notified by government and private sectors. From Border Security Force to HAL Education Committee, here is a list of jobs to apply for this week.

BSF Recruitment 2022

As many as 2788 constable vacancies have been notified by BSF on the official website at bsf.gov.in. Out of the total, 2651 posts are for male candidates and 137 are for females. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a document verification round, trade test, written test, and medical examination. Click here to know all details.

TRAI Recruitment 2022

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has invited applications for the posts of consultant, senior consultants, young professionals, and advisors. While those applying for advisors can do so by February 11, the rest of the posts can be applied by January 27. All the posts except for advisors will be done on a 1-year contractual basis. The tenure may be extended as per the requirement and the candidate’s performance. For the post of advisor, the appointment will be made on deputation on foreign service terms. Read on to know more.

HAL Education Committee Bengaluru Recruitment

HAL Education Committee is hiring two posts of principals at HAL Public School and HAL New Public School in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Interested candidates will have to send applications via post by January 29, 5 pm. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. The date and venue of the interview will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates via e-mail or phone. The selected candidate will receive a salary of Rs 78,800. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

GAIL Recruitment 2022

GAIL India Limited is hiring for 2 posts of chief manager and 7 posts of senior officers in medical services. Candidates can apply for the posts by January 20 at the official website at gailonline.com. Candidates will be selected via a group discussion and/or interview before the GAIL selection committee, however, the process is tentative and will depend upon the administrative/business requirements of the company. Read on to know more.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is recruiting 134 vacancies of junior engineers, assistant accountants, chemist grade II and lab assistants. The application process will begin on January 28 and continue till February 27. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-part computer-based test (CBT). Those who clear the exam will be called for document verification. Know how to apply and other details here.

