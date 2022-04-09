From Business Development to Social Media Marketing, Here are Internship Opportunities in Hyd for April

Internships mark the practice of book knowledge to fields. They are a great way to learn and adapt to the professional environment. If you are from South India and looking for good opportunities to learn and expand your knowledge horizon, then you can opt for these internships. Here is the list of this weeks internship that you can apply in Hyderabad.

Business Development (Sales) at Adfinity Global Solutions Private Limited

The advertising technology startup is inviting internship applications at multiple locations including Kollam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvalla, Muvattupuzha, and Thalassery. The internship is for six months. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. It is a work from office internship. The joining is immediate and is between April 1 and May 22. Other perks includes letter of recommendation. There are 12 openings and one can apply at https://internshala.com/internship/detail/business-development-sales-internship-in-multiple-locations-at-southern-trading-company-stiora1649327206

Social Media Marketing at A Plus R

The architecture firm is calling interns to work from multiple locations including Hyderabad. It is a work from office. The three month internship can be joined before May 3. The perks include stipend of Rs 4000-8000 /a month, certificate and letter of recommendation. Interested candidates can apply till April 13, 2022 at https://internshala.com/internship/detail/social-media-marketing-internship-in-multiple-locations-at-a-plus-r1648565608

Graphic Design at Rorida Technologies Private Limited

Students who have an interest in mobile app development graphics can apply for this internship. It is a Work from office internship in Hyderabad. The joinning for the three month internship can be done between April 7 and May 12

The responsibilities in the internship includes designing posts, posters, flyers for social media, editing videos before publishing on YouTube. The perks includes stipend of Rs 3,000 per month, letter of recommendation. Last date to apply is April 22. Apply through https://internshala.com/internship/detail/graphic-design-part-time-job-internship-at-hyderabad-in-rorida-technologies-private-limited1649339711

Mobile App Development at Numel Solutions Private Limited

Founded in 2018, Numel Solutions is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom software development and IT consulting services. The responsibilities in this six months internship is working on mobile application development, submitting the codes for the review, maintaining documentation for all the processes. The perks includes stipend of Rs 10,000 per month, letter of recommendation, certificate. The last date to apply is April 22. Students can apply through https://internshala.com/internship/detail/mobile-app-development-internship-in-hyderabad-at-numel-solutions-private-limited1649236398

Sales Coordination Digital Pro Business Services Private Limited

The web designing company is looking for interns for sales coordination at Hyderabad. The six month-long internship is work from office, and joining is immediate between April 7, 2022 and May 12, 2022. The responsibility include handling and closing leads/queries, engaging in cross-sell & upsell

calling/prospecting & closing business deals, selling software/e-commerce products and services, and working on proposal & scope of work document based on client’s requirements. The perks includes, stipend of Rs 12,000 per month, letter of recommendation. The last date to apply April 22, 2022

through https://internshala.com/internship/detail/sales-coordination-internship-in-hyderabad-at-digital-pro-business-services-private-limited1649316463

Business Development (Sales) at Stiora

The business development internship is in Internship Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Tiruchirappalli, Vijayawada, and Cochin. The three months internship will have work from office and immediate joining between April 7, 2022 to May 12, 2022. The responsibilities includes meeting with clients during sales visits, demonstrating and presenting products

Establishing a new business and maintaining accurate records, reviewing sales performance, negotiating contracts and prices, and working towards monthly and annual targets. The perks includes stipend of Rs 10,000/month, and extra work incentives. There are nine opening. The last date to apply is April 22, 2022 through https://internshala.com/internship/detail/business-development-sales-internship-in-multiple-locations-at-southern-trading-company-stiora1649327206

