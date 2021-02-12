From CBSE to Different State Boards, Here is List of All Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2021

Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 have already started in Bihar from February 1. In some states, the Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 are yet to begin, but the dates have been announced already. Meanwhile, some states are yet to release the board exam dates 2021. CBSE too has announced the dates for class 10 and class 12 examinations 2021. A couple of states have also made the decision of postponing the board exams for Higher and Senior Secondary this year to May and June.

Ahead of the boards, some states have also decided to reopen the schools for the welfare of the students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2021. The exams, as usual, will be conducted in the pen and paper mode.

Here is look at the Class 10 board examination dates 2021 announced by several states:

· Haryana: April 20 to May 31

· Andhra Pradesh: June 7 to June 16

· Assam: May 11 to June 1

· Bihar: February 17 to February 24

· Chhattisgarh: April 19 to May 1

· Goa: April 26 to May 15

· Himachal Pradesh: April 13 to April 24

· Kerala: March 10 to March 31

· Maharashtra: April 29 to May 31

· Odisha: May 3 to June 11

· Telangana: May 17 to May 26

· Uttarakhand: May 4 to May 22

· West Bengal: June 1 to June 10

Here is look at the Class 12 board examination dates 2021 announced by several states:

· Haryana: April 20 to May 31

· Andhra Pradesh: May 1 to May 23

· Bihar: February 1 to February 13

· Chhattisgarh: May 3 to May 24

· Goa: May 13 to May 31

· Himachal Pradesh: April 13 to May 10

· Maharashtra: April 23 to May 29

· Odisha: May 3 to June 11

· Uttarakhand: May 4 to May 22

· West Bengal: June 15 to June 30