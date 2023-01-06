From CBSE to MSBSHSE, Which Boards Have Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Datesheets?

As Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are about to begin soon, CBSE and most of the state boards have issued the board exam date sheet for their respective schools. However, students from boards like Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) and Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) are still waiting for the datasheet. Let us know which boards have already released the datasheet and when are the exams scheduled for them.

CBSE Board

According to the datesheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will start on February 15 and conclude on March 21. The 12th exam too will start on February 15 and continue till April 5. The examination for both classes 10th and 12th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the dates for the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 dates. The GSEB SSC or class 10 exams will be conducted between March 14 and 28. Exams for the HSC or class 12 general and vocational streams will be administered by the GSEB from March 14 to 29. GSEB will be conducting the practical exams for the science stream of class 12 from February 20 to 28 before theory papers begin on March 14.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released the Maharashtra board exams 2023 datesheet. The class 10 or SSC board exams will start on March 2 and continue till March 25. The class 12 or HSC board exams will commence on February 21 and end on March 21.

Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha said Class 10 board examinations will be held between March 10 and March 17.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released HPBOSE Term 2 board exams tentative date sheet. The timetable has been declared for Class 8, Class 10, and Class 12 exams. The Class 8 and Class 10 board examinations will begin on March 11, while the Class 12 exams will begin on March 10, 2023.

Kerala

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exam date sheet. According to the official schedule, Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala are scheduled to be held from March 9 to 29, 2022. The exams for higher secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) will be conducted from March 10, 2023, till March 30, 2023.

Punjab

Punjab Board Class 10th exam will be from March 21 to April 18, 2023. Whereas, the Punjab Board Class 12th exam will be held from February 20 to April 13, 2023.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC board exam timetable for 2023 soon. As per reports, the exams will be conducted in March 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 board exams date sheets for 2023 will also be made available soon.

