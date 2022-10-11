From CBSE to UP Board: How Will Exam Patterns Change in First Post Pandemic Boards

Most of the state and central boards including CBSE and CISCE are planning to go back to the pre-pandemic levels for the 10th and 12th board exams 2023. This means, in-person classes and one final board exam. The schools too have been instructed to go to a 100 per cent syllabus instead of the reduced one used during the Covid-19 pandemic. Right from CBSE to Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, know how will exam patterns change in the first ever post pandemic board exams:

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced it will hold the classes 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15 onwards. The exam datesheet will be released 45 days to a month before the board exams begin. CBSE had divided the board exams into two parts in 2022 and no exams in 2020 and 2021. For this year, the board will be going back to one single final exam just like in pre-pandemic times.

Also read| From Ban on Making Friends to No Clapping: Know 5 Strange Rules in Schools Around the World

There has also been a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices being offered, making the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. The board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to 100 per cent syllabus. The board will go back to ‘rationalised’ syllabus. The exams will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals.

CISCE: Like CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has rolled back its two board exams format. The ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 will be held once a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023,” CISCE has said.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the classes 10 and 12 board exams in February. The MP board exams will be held from February 13 to March 25. It will begin with practical exams wile the theory exams will be held between February 15 to March 20.

The board is likely to do away with the best-of-five rule. Earlier, out of six subjects if a student failed in any one, then the marks in the best of the five subjects would be considered and they would be promoted to the next class. In 2023, the rule is unlikely to be followed. Since the pandemic hit, this will be first ever in-person exams and will be done on a full syllabus.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) will hold the 10th, 12th offline mode exams in March. Before the final board exams, schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on syllabus taught till September. The pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15 for high school and intermediate students. A total of 58,78,448 students have registered for the UP board exams.

Class 10 board exam students will be given OMR sheet to write the exam and a common answer sheet to solve the question paper. The question paper of the UPMSP 10th written examination of 70 marks will be divided into two parts. Around 30 percent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks will consist of MCQs. The second section, which will have 70 per cent or 50 marks on descriptive questions.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will tentatively conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE) board exams 2023 in February. As per the official notice, the HSC exams will be held tentatively from February 21 to March 20 and SSC exam from March 2 to March 25.

West Bengal: The board exams 2023 will be held in the offline mode in March from 11:45 am to 3 pm. It will be held on the full syllabus. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has said it will hold the HS or class 12 exams from March 14 to March 27. WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year.”

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here