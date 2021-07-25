From CBSE to UP Board: Know How Different Will be Board Exams 2022

Many of the state, as well as central boards, have reduced the syllabus for the academic year 2021-22 keeping in view the difficulties faced by students and teachers in 2020-21. From the CBSE to the Uttar Pradesh board, here’s a brief idea about how the board exams 2022 will be conducted in the next year.

CBSE: The central board has released the new policy for the conducting of the classes 10 and 12 board exams next year. As per the new policy, the exams will be conducted twice in the upcoming session. The first term is scheduled to be conducted in November-December 2021 with 50 per cent syllabus, while the second term will be held in March-April 2022 with the remaining 50 per cent. The duration of the exam will be 1.5 hours.

CISCE: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) too has reduced the board exam 2022 syllabus for English and Indian languages for both classes 10 and 12. The details regarding the revised syllabus are uploaded on the official portal, while the exam pattern will be released in due course of time.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar as well as the assessment method for the 2021-2022 board exams. The board exams for both classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in March 2022. Three internal assessments will be conducted for class 9 and 10 students in the last week of August, October, and January to assess the students and the pre-board exams will be held in February. The internal assessments will have MCQs and its result will be sent to the board.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced 25 per cent reduction in the syllabus for MSBSHSE classes 10 and 12 board exams to complete the syllabus on time. The details regarding the assessment method and board exams 2022 will also be released soon.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) has reduced the syllabus for board students by 30 per cent. Class 10, 12 students will have to appear for a total of seven subjects containing five compulsory and two optional subjects.

