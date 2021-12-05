From CGPSC to Central Bank of India: List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are searching for a job in the government sector, look no further. From senior-level management jobs to tradesmen to data scientists, here we have listed all the job openings that you can for this week. Check how to apply and all details you need to know before applying for the jobs here:

National Housing Bank Recruitment 2021

NHB is hiring for various posts in senior management including deputy manager and assistant manager. The applications will be open till December 30. The exam will be held in January or February 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam. The pay scale ranges from Rs 60,056.72 to Rs 1,26,954. Check all details here.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS recruitment 2021

The CGPSC PCS pre exam 2021 online application is currently open for as many as 171 posts. The last date for registration is December 30. The prelims exam will be held on February 13 while the main exam will be on May 26 and 29. Candidates must have cleared bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognized university. Read all details here.

IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2023

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The courses will commence from January 2023. The application forms will be available till December 30 at the official website at afcat.cdac.in. As many as 317 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will get paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Check all details here.

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA RECRUITMENT 2021

The Central Bank of India has invited applications for as many as 115 seats for various profiles like an economist, data scientist, income tax officer, law officer, risk manager, technical officer, security, and others. The application process will continue till December 17. Selected candidates will be selected via an online exam will be held followed by a personal interview. Click here to know more details.

INDIAN RAILWAY APPRENTICE RECRUITMENT 2021

South Eastern Railway (SER) is hiring 1,785 apprentices. Candidates must have cleared class 10 and must have an ITI certificate from any recognised institute. The applications can be submitted online through the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in up till December 14, 5 pm. Click here to know more.

RAJASTHAN HOME GUARD RECRUITMENT 2021

The Rajasthan Home Guard Department has invited applications for 135 vacancies. Selected candidates will be appointed on the post of constable, constable (driver), constable (drum man), and constable (bigular). Candidates can apply at the official website home.rajasthan.gov.in up till December 15. Those willing to apply must have cleared class 8 pass. Check all details here.

