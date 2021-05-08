From CHSL to CGL: SSC Postpones Recruitment Exams Due to COVID-19

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed several recruitment exams including the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam which was scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam scheduled to be held from May 21 for candidates of West Bengal has also been postponed by the commission.

The Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination 2021 notification release date has also been deferred. The SSC GD constable notification was scheduled to be released in the first week of May, however, it now been postponed till further notice.

The commission in its notice has said that it will announce the fresh dates of postponed examinations and release the notification of examination in due course after assessing the situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, SSC had announced the postponement of paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 amidst the rising number of coronavirus in the country. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8, it has now been canceled till further orders.

SSC is an organisation that works under the Central government to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has cancelled various exams scheduled in the month of May and June due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by several state governments in the country.

For the past few days, India is recording over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths daily.

