From CLAT to JEE Main to NEET: Check Status Report of Entrance Exam

Without Class 12 board exams, admissions to colleges will be on the basis of entrance exams, however, the academic schedule has been shuffled this year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the entrances have been postponed. While extended registrations are going on for some tests, few have suspended the application process and for some, the forms are not out yet. Here’s the latest update on the national entrance exams:

JEE Mains

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is being conducted four times this year. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases, which were scheduled for April and May stand postponed due to the Covid-19 cases. While the application process is closed, the new dates are not yet announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is expected that the final call on the postponed exams will be announced this week.

NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for entrance to the medical courses is scheduled to be held on August 1. The registration process for the NEET has not begun yet. There is a demand among students seeking postponement of the exam. This year, the exam pattern is also expected to change and there are expected to be more questions and internal choices for students.

JEE Advanced 2021

The entrance exam to the IITs - JEE Advanced - has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 3 the revised dates are yet to be announced. Only those who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main are eligible for JEE Advanced. Thus, the IIT entrance can not be held till the JEE Main is completed.

NATA 2021

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for admission to B.Arch course has rescheduled the exam this year to July 11. In an official notification, NATA said that due to the pandemic, “it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on July 11 instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021." NATA is held twice a year, this is the second exam and the first test has been conducted.

AIIMS INI CET 2021

The Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) conducted by AIIMS for admission to PG medical courses at several institutes in the country including AIIMS has been scheduled to be held on June 16. A section of doctors who are aspiring to appear for INI CET have approached Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam and a notice of 30 days for doctors who are currently on duty and fighting against the pandemic.

CLAT 2021

The CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 law universities across the country. The registration deadline of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will conclude on June 15. The final exam date will be notified in due course of time.

AILET

The application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) has been extended by National Law University (NLU) Delhi to June 25. The entrance exam to the various law programmes at NLU Delhi was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20 but has now been postponed. The new exam dates will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here