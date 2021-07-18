From SSC GD Constable to Indian Navy: List of Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

A variety of government jobs for people belonging to different streams have been released this week. Those who have been searching for government jobs, in various posts can apply now. From constable jobs to manager posts at banks to the Indian Navy, here is a quick look at some of the government jobs that you can apply for as per eligibility:

SSC constable (GD) recruitment 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has called for applications for 25,271 vacancies. The vacancy is available for Constable (GD) posts in central armed police forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF, and rifle (GD) in Assam Rifles. Of the total, 10 per cent vacancies are earmarked for Ex-servicemen (ESM). The last date for applying is September 4. More details here.

NABARD recruitment 2021

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued a recruitment notification for Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. Those interested can apply till August 7. There are 155 vacancies for assistant managers and 7 for manager posts. Click here to know more.

RSMSSB Patwari recruitment 2021

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released 5378 vacancies for the post. Those interested can apply through the official portal till July 29. The exam for this post is scheduled for October 23 and 24. From eligibility criteria to steps to apply, check all details about the post here.

UP NHM recruitment 2021

As many as 2,800 contractual vacancies have been released by the National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh. The last date for applying for this post is July 20. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a computer-based test. The exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. To know more about the post, click here.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021

Around 350 vacancies have been released by the Indian Navy for recruiting sailors MR in October 2021 batch. Only unmarried male candidates can apply for the post. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written exam and physical fitness tests. After this is done the person will also have to pass the medical examination for being eligible for the post. Click here for more details.

UPPSC recruitment 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the availability of 128 assistant professors jobs in government medical colleges across the state in the Department of Medical Education. The last date for applying is July 26 and the last date for the deposition of the application fee is July 23.. Take a look at the job details here.

