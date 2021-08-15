From CRPF to Madhya Pradesh High Court, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

There are plenty of jobs announcements this week in various government sectors. From Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Coal India to Madhya Pradesh high court, several departments have released their recruitment notifications. The online application process for the majority of these vacancies will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector job, they can check out these below-mentioned jobs notifications:

CRPF recruitment 2021: Those willing to join the military or police force can apply for 2,439 vacancies of para-medical staff announced by the Central Reserved Police Force. The retired CAPF and ex-armed force personnel will be selected through a walk-in-interview scheduled to be held on September 13 and September 15. The selected candidates will be recruited for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Forces (BSF). Read details here.

Coal India recruitment 2021: Coal India Limited has invited the application to fill 588 vacancies for management trainees posts for mining, electrical, mechanical, civil, industrial engineering, and geology discipline. The online application will be accepted till September 9 on its official website. The suitable candidates will be shortlisted for documents verification and initial medical examination on the basis of the GATE 2021 score. Once selected, the candidates will be appointed as management trainees in E-2 grade and will be paid Rs 50,000 for the initial one year. Full notification

BEL apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced 50 vacancies for the one-year apprenticeship training programme for its Ghaziabad Unit. Candidates who have completed BTech or BE in computer science, electronics, mechanical and civil engineering disciplines are eligible to apply through the official website by August 29. The shortlisted candidates will get paid a stipend of Rs 11,110 per month. Here’s how to apply

UP MGNREGA recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) across 74 districts of the state. In total, 1276 vacancies are announced on the official website sewayojan.up.nic.in. The applicants will be selected on the basis of the ‘first come first serve’ policy. The shortlisted candidates will get paid Rs 11,200 on monthly basis. Check notification here

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court is recruiting personal assistants, horticulturists, junior judicial assistants, and stenographers for a total of 83 vacancies. The online application for horticulturists, junior judicial assistants, and stenographers was commenced on July 30 while the online application for personal assistants will begin on August 17. The last date to apply for the same is August 30. Read full notification here

